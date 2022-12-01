Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
First Toys for Transformers Rise of the Beasts Revealed ? Battletrap and Bumblebee


Earlier this week we got our first look at the trailer for Transformers Rise of the Beasts, set to drop next summer.* Today, we get our first look at the toys!* Just two for now, Studio Series figures.* SS 100 Deluxe Bumblebee features Bee in his off roading 70s Camaro mode, while the Terrorcons get the bad guy slot with Studio Series 99 Voyager Battletrap, complete with a nice nod to Bernie Mac from the first flick via a logo on the door! Read on to check pics and details, hit our sponsors below to snag your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Toys for Transformers Rise of the Beasts Revealed – Battletrap and Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



