1. Has it happened yet or is still happening later this month? Could have sworn I read somewhere that it was scheduled for March 2021.
2. Is this only a TRU item, or should I be trying to track it down via other big boxes like Walmart?
Thanks for any input someone can provide!
I can't answer the first because I've not seen anything about it being reissued. That's mostly because I got one in 2019 so I never paid attention. I know there's a Scorponok restock coming later this year, so it strikes me as a little odd they'd be doing fresh runs of both Titans from the last two years in the span of a few months, plus the Titan for Kingdom by August/September(ish). But everything's a mess right now so nothing would surprise me.
But as for the second one: Omega was never explicitly
made a store exclusive, but I've also never seen it for sale at a Walmart or anything. It's only been TRU or specialty retailers. It might simply be that Walmart and other large retailers that sell Transformers don't figure (and probably rightfully so) that there's enough appetite for a $250 monstrosity of a toy among the types of people that would mostly shop at their stores to justify carrying much, if at all. Also while I remember getting a couple of pre-Omega Titan class releases off Amazon, I don't remember seeing Omega on there as a non-third-party/marketplace sale.
I know the Walmart website has had past Titans on it, but that's mostly through 3rd party sellers. I can't remember them ever selling it themselves, but again, I shouldn't be taken as gospel because I wasn't paying that close attention to the situation.