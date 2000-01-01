Today, 03:18 PM #1 Incepticon Double Agent Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 688 Questions re: Siege Omega Supreme Reissue





2. Is this only a TRU item, or should I be trying to track it down via other big boxes like Walmart?





Thanks for any input someone can provide! 1. Has it happened yet or is still happening later this month? Could have sworn I read somewhere that it was scheduled for March 2021.2. Is this only a TRU item, or should I be trying to track it down via other big boxes like Walmart?Thanks for any input someone can provide! Today, 04:02 PM #2 The Nemesis Beasty Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Langley, B.C. Posts: 325 Re: Questions re: Siege Omega Supreme Reissue Quote: Incepticon Originally Posted by





2. Is this only a TRU item, or should I be trying to track it down via other big boxes like Walmart?





Thanks for any input someone can provide! 1. Has it happened yet or is still happening later this month? Could have sworn I read somewhere that it was scheduled for March 2021.2. Is this only a TRU item, or should I be trying to track it down via other big boxes like Walmart?Thanks for any input someone can provide!

I can't answer the first because I've not seen anything about it being reissued. That's mostly because I got one in 2019 so I never paid attention. I know there's a Scorponok restock coming later this year, so it strikes me as a little odd they'd be doing fresh runs of both Titans from the last two years in the span of a few months, plus the Titan for Kingdom by August/September(ish). But everything's a mess right now so nothing would surprise me.





But as for the second one: Omega was never explicitly made a store exclusive, but I've also never seen it for sale at a Walmart or anything. It's only been TRU or specialty retailers. It might simply be that Walmart and other large retailers that sell Transformers don't figure (and probably rightfully so) that there's enough appetite for a $250 monstrosity of a toy among the types of people that would mostly shop at their stores to justify carrying much, if at all. Also while I remember getting a couple of pre-Omega Titan class releases off Amazon, I don't remember seeing Omega on there as a non-third-party/marketplace sale.







I know the Walmart website has had past Titans on it, but that's mostly through 3rd party sellers. I can't remember them ever selling it themselves, but again, I shouldn't be taken as gospel because I wasn't paying that close attention to the situation. I can't answer the first because I've not seen anything about it being reissued. That's mostly because I got one in 2019 so I never paid attention. I know there's a Scorponok restock coming later this year, so it strikes me as a little odd they'd be doing fresh runs of both Titans from the last two years in the span of a few months, plus the Titan for Kingdom by August/September(ish). But everything's a mess right now so nothing would surprise me.But as for the second one: Omega was nevermade a store exclusive, but I've also never seen it for sale at a Walmart or anything. It's only been TRU or specialty retailers. It might simply be that Walmart and other large retailers that sell Transformers don't figure (and probably rightfully so) that there's enough appetite for a $250 monstrosity of a toy among the types of people that would mostly shop at their stores to justify carrying much, if at all. Also while I remember getting a couple of pre-Omega Titan class releases off Amazon, I don't remember seeing Omega on there as a non-third-party/marketplace sale.I know the Walmart website has had past Titans on it, but that's mostly through 3rd party sellers. I can't remember them ever selling it themselves, but again, I shouldn't be taken as gospel because I wasn't paying that close attention to the situation. __________________

Currently on the Hunt for:

Kingdom Cyclonus | Netflix Bumblebee/Elita-1 | Studio Series 86 Kup/HotRod/Scourge | Retro Reissue Chromedome | ER Sunstreaker/Trailbreaker/Doublecrosser | TRU-exlcusive Thrust/Runabout

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

