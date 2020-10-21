Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout In-Hand Gallery


Courtesy of Instagram user soundwavescat we can share for you a great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout. Spinout is a red version of Sunstreaker using MP-42 Cordon’s head as a homage to the very first Diaclone toy. The gallery shows several shots in robot mode and the elegant vehicle mode from several angles in its two configurations. Additional shots with MP-12 Sideswipe are included. This is a pre-production sample revealed some days ago.*This figure will be officially released by November this year. Not much left to say so click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



