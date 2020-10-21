|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout In-Hand Gallery
Courtesy of Instagram user soundwavescat
we can share for you a great in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout. Spinout is a red version of Sunstreaker using MP-42 Cordon’s head as a homage to the very first Diaclone toy. The gallery shows several shots in robot mode and the elegant vehicle mode from several angles in its two configurations. Additional shots with MP-12 Sideswipe are included. This is a pre-production sample revealed some days ago.
*This figure will be officially released by November this year. Not much left to say so click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout In-Hand Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca