|
X-Transbots MX-10 Virtus (Masterpiece Scale G1 Springer) Color Prototype
Via Weibo user*???????
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of*X-Transbots MX-10 Virtus (Masterpiece Scale G1 Springer). This is a very impressive take on the Autobot Triple Changer showing off a great cartoon accurate design in his 3 modes. The figure will include a plethora of extra parts like sword, gun, blast effects, a display base (weapons and other parts can be stored under this base), a rotating effect for the helicopter mode and a small human figurine inspired by Springer’s synthoid form as we saw him in the G1 episode “Only Human”. To top ir all, » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots MX-10 Virtus (Masterpiece Scale G1 Springer) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca