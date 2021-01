X-Transbots MX-10 Virtus (Masterpiece Scale G1 Springer) Color Prototype

Via Weibo user*??????? *we can share for you images of the color prototype of*X-Transbots MX-10 Virtus (Masterpiece Scale G1 Springer). This is a very impressive take on the Autobot Triple Changer showing off a great cartoon accurate design in his 3 modes. The figure will include a plethora of extra parts like sword, gun, blast effects, a display base (weapons and other parts can be stored under this base), a rotating effect for the helicopter mode and a small human figurine inspired by Springer's synthoid form as we saw him in the G1 episode "Only Human".