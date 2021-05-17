|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 601 Now Online
Absolute professionals talk about a whole ton of SS86 and Kingdom Transformers toys, after a highly professional tangent about how to wedge a very large boat. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 601 SS86 Kingdoms: The What We Got This Wonanza March 31 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 601 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca