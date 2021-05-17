Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 601 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:32 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,531
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 601 Now Online


Absolute professionals talk about a whole ton of SS86 and Kingdom Transformers toys, after a highly professional tangent about how to wedge a very large boat. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  601  SS86 Kingdoms: The What We Got This Wonanza  March 31 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 601 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Daran Norris autographed Marvel Game Card- Transformers,Venom,etc. voice actor.
Transformers
Genuine JVC AC Adapter Class 2 Transformer Model: AA-R4513, 4.5V, 600mA-016
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Deluxe Class Predacon Skystalker In Package Toy
Transformers
DOLLHOUSE MINIATURES 12V TRANSFORMER WIRING LIGHTING ACCESSORIES LOT
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Deluxe Sunstreaker Optimus Maximus Loose Figure
Transformers
Transformers Warrior Class NIGHT STRIKE BUMBLEBEE Figure Robots in Disguise
Transformers
Iroquois Carving - Transformation Carving - Eagle and 2 False Faces
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.