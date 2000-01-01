I received an email from toysrus.ca today since I'm an R' club member regarding Geoffrey's Birthday Bash Contest they are running. Their are numerous promotions they are doing but the one that caught my eye was this one:
Honestly I don't know if I really would want to win this because you'd just be filling your cart with shelf & peg-warmers that no one wants.
Seriously there is over $100,000 worth of prizes (including a new Dodge Caravan & 3 different vacations) to be won in all of the promotions & they run from Sept. 5 - Oct. 2. Check your email if your interested & are an R' club member. Good luck.