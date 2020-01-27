Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:04 AM   #1
Starscream73
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 31
Dx9 Hattori Hanzo for sale 135.00 usd shipped to canada
He is complete with box and all accessories. I have never transformed him. 135.00 usd shipped to canada. Downbeat not for sale.
Click image for larger version Name: 20200127_104646.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.9 KB ID: 45805   Click image for larger version Name: 20200127_104233.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 45806  
