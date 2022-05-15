Retailers worldwide are receiving brand new listings for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys and previously unknown toys are said to be within the new listings. MV7 Titan Changer Optimus Prime MV7 Converting Mask Assortment It is likely that Titan Changer Optimus Prime is a repackaging of an old Optimus Prime from a previous line as what was done during Transformers: Bumblebee. Converting Mask Assortment is a completely new listing separate from the Basic Roleplay Mask assortment. However, we cannot tell for certain whether the previously known 2-in-1 Mask Assortment and the Converting Mask Assortment are one and the same. » Continue Reading.
