TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed. So it is official.





The next Haslab will be revealed during a livestream/fanstream on Jan. 30th.







So far the leading contender is Primus (alt mode Cybertron).





If true then my wallet is safe as I, reluctantly, passed on Unicron. So no desire to get Primus, especially if he is going to be comparable to Unicron in size (minus the rings/wings). If he is smaller then that will also be a question in my mind. Plus who knows what they might ask for him in a Haslab.





Personally I would prefer something G1 that is really kitted out, like a new SS86 Devastator with added detail and articulation for all the figures and combined mode.





However the "Omega level" and "Fire up the Engines" comments by BMac have people leaning heavily towards Primus. Other popular opinions are Animated Omega Supreme, Energon Omega Supreme and Car Robots/RID 2000 Omega Prime. Though BMac did say before that they would never sell an Optimus Prime through Haslab.





Let the speculation commence.......