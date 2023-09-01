Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:26 PM   #1
canprime
TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed.
So it is official.


The next Haslab will be revealed during a livestream/fanstream on Jan. 30th.



So far the leading contender is Primus (alt mode Cybertron).


If true then my wallet is safe as I, reluctantly, passed on Unicron. So no desire to get Primus, especially if he is going to be comparable to Unicron in size (minus the rings/wings). If he is smaller then that will also be a question in my mind. Plus who knows what they might ask for him in a Haslab.


Personally I would prefer something G1 that is really kitted out, like a new SS86 Devastator with added detail and articulation for all the figures and combined mode.


However the "Omega level" and "Fire up the Engines" comments by BMac have people leaning heavily towards Primus. Other popular opinions are Animated Omega Supreme, Energon Omega Supreme and Car Robots/RID 2000 Omega Prime. Though BMac did say before that they would never sell an Optimus Prime through Haslab.


Let the speculation commence.......
Today, 08:54 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Re: TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed.
+1 for a new Devy...
Today, 09:00 PM   #3
xueyue2
Re: TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed.
Please, no Devy.... (or Bumblebee or Optimus Prime)
Today, 09:06 PM   #4
Abominus Prime
Re: TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed.
Even though my gut is telling me Primus. For me personally having studio cell im more likely to get studio seed. Id like to see a new updated G1 metroplex.
Today, 09:35 PM   #5
delrue
Re: TF Fanstream Jan. 30th. The next HASLAB will be revealed.
Hoping we get to see United Wave 2 more than anything. Seems weird we already have Wave 1 out and no announcement of the next.
