7th Heaven Toy Sales - 2021
Thanks for looking! These items come from a wide variety of lines. All are open and have either been displayed or stored in storage boxes/drawers unless otherwise noted.
It's not that these toys are no longer wanted, but after moving and setting up my display, I realized I had a LOT more than was good for me and that great stuff was just going to continue sitting in storage. After having kids and getting through cancer, I realized that I don't want my hobby to be a burden but a pleasure. I want to pass that joy on to others and so my prices (always up for negotiation) are here to encourage you to buy as much as possible for a great price and so that you can also get enjoyment out of them.
Now, I haven't thrown anything out (not on purpose, anyway), so in THEORY all accessories and instructions will be available unless otherwise noted. If you aren't sure or it isn't clear, send me a message and I'll get it figured out as quickly as possible. Some of this stuff hasn't been touched or looked at in YEARS.
WANTS (just in case): ER Scorponok, Haslab Sentinel, Unique Toys Nero
Shipping is at buyer's expense and local meet ups are free and preferred because, well, laziness.
All items are available on this Google Spreadsheet... it will be updated accordingly to PMs and other offers.
LINES AVAILABLE:
CHUG
COMBINER WARS
TITANS RETURN
POWER OF THE PRIMES
MASTERPIECE
ANIMATED
PRIME
R.I.D. 2015
Assorted LEGENDS
KIDDIE
BAYVERSE/MOVIE
REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
DARK OF THE MOON
AGE OF EXTINCTION
THE LAST KNIGHT
STUDIO SERIES
WAR FOR CYBERTRON/FALL OF CYBERTRON (GAME)
SIEGE
EARTHRISE
MARVEL LEGENDS
STAR WARS ELITE SERIES
