Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,092
Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie?s


Bargain hunters out there may recall when Titan Class Fortress Maximus dipped to $54.99 at Ross in late*2016.*We now bring you confirmation of Titan Class Trypticon being purchased at Ollie's for the even lower price of (brace yourself) $12.99 by TFW2005 member Animal Mother. Check out your local*Ollie's Bargain Outlet*to see if this great buy is available at your store and remember to share the deals you find on the 2005 boards!

The post Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie’s appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline
Old Today, 12:38 PM   #2
Matrix_Holder
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,565
Re: Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie?s
12.99 usd is insane.
Matrix_Holder is online now
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #3
The7thParallel
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,634
Re: Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie?s
I’d buy it in a heartbeat!
The7thParallel is offline
