|
Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie?s
Bargain hunters out there may recall when Titan Class Fortress Maximus dipped to $54.99 at Ross in late*2016.
*We now bring you confirmation of Titan Class Trypticon being purchased at Ollie’s for the even lower price of (brace yourself) $12.99 by TFW2005 member Animal Mother. Check out your local*Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
*to see if this great buy is available at your store and remember to share the deals you find on the 2005 boards!  
The post Titans Return Trypticon found at discount store Ollie’s
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.