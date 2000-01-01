While I am not a huge fan of this character, I must admit that the studio series Bumblebee is more impressive than I expected...if you are a collector. He certainly has an involved but interesting transformation that is probably not primarily intended for the average fan or child. However, the steadfast collector might find much to enjoy here and he does improve on the earlier Last Knight cousin of this toy. As a public service, I do something I don't usually do, I show his conversion from robot to car, then discuss my views and, finally, take the time at the end to also show the transformation back from vehicle to robot...I think this one time, this guy might warrant it.
https://youtu.be/l_9CC7QFicM