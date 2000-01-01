Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Studio Series Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:28 PM   #1
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 899
Studio Series Bumblebee
While I am not a huge fan of this character, I must admit that the studio series Bumblebee is more impressive than I expected...if you are a collector. He certainly has an involved but interesting transformation that is probably not primarily intended for the average fan or child. However, the steadfast collector might find much to enjoy here and he does improve on the earlier Last Knight cousin of this toy. As a public service, I do something I don't usually do, I show his conversion from robot to car, then discuss my views and, finally, take the time at the end to also show the transformation back from vehicle to robot...I think this one time, this guy might warrant it.
https://youtu.be/l_9CC7QFicM
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformer G1 SLUDGE Hasbro Generation 1 Dinobot Figure
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Decepticon SCOURGE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LUGNUT - HFTD VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Takara Tomy Hasbro New
Transformers
Transformers Generations Lot of 5 FALL OF CYBERTRON FOC
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS OCULAR MAX PS-01 SPHINX Transformers Masterpiece Mirage
Transformers
HUGE Transformers Cybertron Unicron Trilogy LOT 28 Figures MIB/MOC + BONUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.