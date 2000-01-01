Today, 12:28 PM #1 GotBot Energon Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 899 Studio Series Bumblebee

https://youtu.be/l_9CC7QFicM While I am not a huge fan of this character, I must admit that the studio series Bumblebee is more impressive than I expected...if you are a collector. He certainly has an involved but interesting transformation that is probably not primarily intended for the average fan or child. However, the steadfast collector might find much to enjoy here and he does improve on the earlier Last Knight cousin of this toy. As a public service, I do something I don't usually do, I show his conversion from robot to car, then discuss my views and, finally, take the time at the end to also show the transformation back from vehicle to robot...I think this one time, this guy might warrant it.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

