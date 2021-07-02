Start making your December 2021 pull list and checking it twice for the following titles announced by PREVIEWSworld: Transformers #38, Transformers Beast Wars #11, Transformers: King Grimlock #5, Transformers: Shattered Glass
#5 and Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits #3 with a reminder about March 2022’s Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 2
. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
