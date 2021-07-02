Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021


Start making your December 2021 pull list and checking it twice for the following titles announced by PREVIEWSworld: Transformers #38, Transformers Beast Wars #11, Transformers: King Grimlock #5, Transformers: Shattered Glass #5 and Transformers: Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits #3 with a reminder about March 2022’s Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 2. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



