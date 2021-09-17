|
DNA Design DK-27 Upgrade Kit for Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime
Third Party company*DNA Design, via their*Facebook account
, have uploaded images of their newest upgrade kit: DK-27 Upgrade Kit for Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime. This kit brings us several replacement and extra parts for the new Bumblebee Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime: New forearms –*A complete brand new piece which includes articulated hands and hide the alt mode parts. Leg extenders –*New longer thighs featuring double knee articulation and better upper movement. New head –* Featuring light piping for the eyes. Shoulder panels –*New pieces with a hinge articulation that eliminates the infamous “cat ears” in truck mode. A very » Continue Reading.
