Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Filming In Machu Picchu Finished, Extra Shots In Mon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,156
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Filming In Machu Picchu Finished, Extra Shots In Mon


We have some updates about*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts*filming over the world:*Filming In Machu Picchu is finished, new extra shots in Montreal &#038; information about new locations In Peru Leading actor Anthony Ramos, via his Instagram account, showed a brief video during the filming in Machu Picchu. At this moment, filming in the ancient Inca fortress has finished. Some Peruvian media sources*and tourists in the area were able to share some images with Anthony Ramos and Dominic Fishback shooting some scenes. As we can see from the images, production used several air drones for the filming. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Filming In Machu Picchu Finished, Extra Shots In Montreal & New Locations In Peru appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon 2011 - Deluxe - AIR RAID - Mech Tech MOC
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Advertures Sting Shot Cybertron Mode
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Ironhide
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.