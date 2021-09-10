|
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Filming In Machu Picchu Finished, Extra Shots In Mon
We have some updates about*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts*filming over the world:*Filming In Machu Picchu is finished, new extra shots in Montreal & information about new locations In Peru Leading actor Anthony Ramos, via his Instagram account
, showed a brief video during the filming in Machu Picchu. At this moment, filming in the ancient Inca fortress has finished. Some Peruvian media sources
*and tourists in the area
were able to share some images with Anthony Ramos and Dominic Fishback shooting some scenes. As we can see from the images, production used several air drones for the filming. We » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Filming In Machu Picchu Finished, Extra Shots In Montreal & New Locations In Peru
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
