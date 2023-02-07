Via the Transformers Generation One G1 Facebook group
, we have our first in-hand images of the new limited Funko Digital Pop Devastator, Optimus Prime (Gold with Matrix) & Hot Rod. Both figures were part of last year’s*first Transformers Pop Digital Collection
. You had to collect digital tokens in order to redeem the physical toys. Gold Optimus Prime (holding the Matrix) was limited to 999 units (the hardest to get), and Devastator and Hot Rod were limited to 1550 units each. We are yet to see in-hand images of Rumble, Sideswipe and Freddy Funko as Bumblebee. See the images » Continue Reading.
