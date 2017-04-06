Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page James Roberts interview on More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,318
James Roberts interview on More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light


Boroughcon has recently had the opportunity to speak to Transformers More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer James Roberts. This interview covers some interesting points for those who have been following the series. In particular, there is mention of what is in store immediately following the current “Dissolution” story arc, as well as some general information on James’ creative style. Most interesting are the points about how the rebranding into Lost Light has changed things slightly. The new character of Anode was always intended to appear in “More than Meets the Eye Season 3”, but that story arc &#187; Continue Reading.

The post James Roberts interview on More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
New MISB/MIB Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-12 CYNICUS IDW DJD VOS
Transformers
New MIB Transformers Transformers Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus TopSpin TwinTwist
Transformers
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
Transformers
transformers masterpiece EXHAUST MP-23 Lancia Stratos MISB sealed JAPAN
Transformers
Transformers Alternator Camshaft, loose and 100% complete.
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime Sentinel hardhead highbrow lot
Transformers
2008 Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Set Autobots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.