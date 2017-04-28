Asian division of Toys”R”Us has posted a special promotional website to celebrate the release of*Transformers: The Last Knight toys and to announce special events which will be held on behalf of the release. The list of countries include: China Hong Kong Malaysia Singapore Taiwan Thailand We are also treated to a very detailed description of the Hong Kong Exclusive Promotional Campaign which was revealed yesterday
. Some of the pages such as Characters as well as promotion details for China, Malaysia, Singapore are unavailable at the moment but you can check out the rest of the site*here
