Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-pack released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,037
Transformers Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-pack released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MikeDahBoss for letting us know that the Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a GameStop/EB Games in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 88AE4C61-09D7-4CA4-A9AD-EA9BFFCCD925.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.8 KB ID: 50263  
__________________
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
Decepticon Army is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Megatron red T- Rex Dinobots missing weapons good
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Transformers
Transformers: Power of the Prime - Liege Maximo / Quintus Prime ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Team USA Set Pippen Bird Robinson Malone Johnson Jordan
Transformers
Transformers G1 Slag Reissue Box (Box Only)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.