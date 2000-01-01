Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,037

Transformers Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-pack released in Canada MikeDahBoss for letting us know that the Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a GameStop/EB Games in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca memberfor letting us know that thehas been released in Canada.The sighting was made at a GameStop/EB Games in Ontario.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails

TFcon's Script Reading Author

Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair. __________________