IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #4 iTunes Preview
Save room on your September 30th pull list for the conclusion of the Transformers vs. The Terminator miniseries: Up against an army of Decepticons, the T-800 must rely on his Autobot allies to even the odds. And, with luck, both sides will thin each other out for his last gambit to eliminate all Cybertronians. The fate of the future will be determined in this final battle, but will the ultimate victors be robotic… or human? Examine the history of things to come after the jump via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of issue #4
