Transformers: The Last Knight Valvoline Promotion Camping Revealed



Thanks to TFW2005’s resident Batman optimusfan, we’ve found out that*Valvoline has joined together with Hasbro for a special promotion campaign to promote the upcoming movie Transformers: The Last Knight. Upload your Full Synthetic Valvoline Instant Oil Change receipt and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of the following prizes. You could win two tickets and a trip to the official premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight. One of 5,000 First Prize limited edition ValvoTron action figures. You can enter the contest via the



