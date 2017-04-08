Thanks to TFW2005’s resident Batman optimusfan, we’ve found out that*Valvoline has joined together with Hasbro for a special promotion campaign to promote the upcoming movie Transformers: The Last Knight. Upload your Full Synthetic Valvoline Instant Oil Change receipt and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of the following prizes. You could win two tickets and a trip to the official premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight. One of 5,000 First Prize limited edition ValvoTron action figures. You can enter the contest via the official movie website
.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Valvoline Promotion Camping Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...