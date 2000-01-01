Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:00 PM   #1
SMOG
zombicon
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,768
Lcs2006
new feedback thread!

Just had a local transaction to buy an ER Skylynx from Lcs2006. Good price, solid communication, arrived early, nice guy... good seller, totally recommended!

