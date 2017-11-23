Via Weibo
, we have a look at the packaging for the Movie Masterpiece Barricade figure. MPM-5, which is the third in the current crop of Movie Masterpieces, recreates Barricade’s look from the first live-action Transformers movie, and serves as a good companion piece to the MPM-3 Bumblebee released earlier this year. The packaging is in the same style as the previous two MPM figures, with both modes showcased on the front and some of the features called out on the reverse. We’ve mirrored the images for your convenience, check them out attached to this post.
