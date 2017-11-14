Pop Culture Shock has entered an agreement to manufacture licensed collectibles based on Hasbro properties. The list of collectibles include various franchises such as Transformers, G. I. Joe, My Little Pony, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. The announcement
is as follows: PCS Collectibles is pleased to announce we have now secured a licensing agreement with Hasbro Inc. We are excited about the opportunity to team with Hasbro in creating collectibles based on characters from properties like TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, G.I. JOE and MY LITTLE PONY to name a few. Stay tuned for further » Continue Reading.
