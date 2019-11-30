|
Flame Toys Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime Packaging & Sample Images
Via Flame Toys Facebook
*we have our first images of the packaging and a sample of the new*Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime. The Furai Action line will bring you fully-assembled and painted Furai Model kits, with special battle damage finishing. A nice alternative for fans who are not familiarized with model kits and painting. The images showcase the new windowed box which lets you see the figure and its accessories. To top it all, we have a look a production sample with gives us a closer look a the new rusty finishing of this figure. This figure will be priced » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime Packaging & Sample Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.