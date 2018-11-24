Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,544

Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 Dropkick and KSI Sentry Released at US Retail



Watch out Bumblebee – we’ve got word that one of the Decepticons who will be facing off against the plucky young Autobot has been found at US retail. TFW2005 member Arduous reports finding Dropkick at a Walmart in Missouri. This sighting means that Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 is now making its way into stores, so along with Dropkick, fans should be on the lookout for the blue redeco of Studio Series Stinger, the KSI Sentry. Happy hunting, all.



The post







More... Watch out Bumblebee – we’ve got word that one of the Decepticons who will be facing off against the plucky young Autobot has been found at US retail. TFW2005 member Arduous reports finding Dropkick at a Walmart in Missouri. This sighting means that Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 is now making its way into stores, so along with Dropkick, fans should be on the lookout for the blue redeco of Studio Series Stinger, the KSI Sentry. Happy hunting, all.The post Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 Dropkick and KSI Sentry Released at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.