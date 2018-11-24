Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,544

Two New Clips From Transformers: Bumblebee Movie



Couple of new clips from the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie, has surfaced online. The first clip gives us an extended look as Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) teaching Bumblebee to hide from others; to avoid detection. The second clip is from the very beginning of the movie where we see Sector 7 in hot pursuit. Both clips feature some good background music from Dario*Marianelli. Also, the action is very easy on the eyes with no shaky camera and Bumblebee being the main focal point of the chase. You can check out the clips, below:



The post







More... Couple of new clips from the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie, has surfaced online. The first clip gives us an extended look as Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) teaching Bumblebee to hide from others; to avoid detection. The second clip is from the very beginning of the movie where we see Sector 7 in hot pursuit. Both clips feature some good background music from Dario*Marianelli. Also, the action is very easy on the eyes with no shaky camera and Bumblebee being the main focal point of the chase. You can check out the clips, below: The post Two New Clips From Transformers: Bumblebee Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.