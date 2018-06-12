Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,447

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promotional Content At CineEurope 2018



Attendees of*CineEurope 2018 have been treated with new promotional content from the upcoming Travis Knight movie Transformers: Bumblebee. A highly detailed cardboard statue of the titular character himself (pictured), against a backdrop with the title of the movie is available for a photo opportunity, if you are attending the expo. Other promo materials includes a new banner featuring Bumblebee glaring back at you with big blue eyes. Of course, with such an amazing promotional campaign and a show known for revealing new footage, we actually expect to hear some info on new movie content during Paramount Pictures International Product Presentation



