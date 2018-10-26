Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,329

Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime, Jetfire and Bonecrusher Official Images



Official pics of Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime and Bonecrusher have been revealed by Hasbro.* <strike>No word on if/when we’ll get official pics of Jetfire.</strike> Jetfire is now up as well.* Stay tuned for more details throughout the day!



The post







More... Official pics of Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime and Bonecrusher have been revealed by Hasbro.* No word on if/when we’ll get official pics of Jetfire. Jetfire is now up as well.* Stay tuned for more details throughout the day!The post Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime, Jetfire and Bonecrusher Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.