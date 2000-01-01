Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:06 AM
Robimus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,002
My Little Pony Optimus Prime Released in Canada
Thanks to a report from Cybertron.ca member mrluthor we now know that the My Little Pony Optimus Prime has been released in Canada.

The sighting comes from an Ontario ToysRUs. Transformers is Magic!

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: 93FDF9C5-98C8-465D-8966-416C9EEBC188.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.4 KB ID: 46833  
