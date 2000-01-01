Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,002

My Little Pony Optimus Prime Released in Canada My Little Pony Optimus Prime has been released in Canada.



The sighting comes from an Ontario ToysRUs. Transformers is Magic!



Share your sightings in the Thanks to a report from Cybertron.ca member mrluthor we now know that thehas been released in Canada.The sighting comes from an Ontario ToysRUs. Transformers is Magic!Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2020 Website for all the details!