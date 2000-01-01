Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 345

Micro-collection: Completing the Hubcaps (and the Erectors, maybe) This is a weird one, but here goes:





Hubcap's a favorite character of mine. I have the Red G2 version, and the Gens Selects version, and I'm looking to fill in some gaps. This means that I need:





G1 Hubcap (or a KO, honestly)

Machine Wars Hubcap

Hunt for the Decepticons Hubcap.





Loose is fine, as long as they're complete and in good shape.





I'm also vaguely interested in any of the third-party ones they did (I'm not really keeping track of them), but only if there's a deal to be had.





Meanwhile, having collected both iGear Shafter and X-Transbots Shafter, I figured I might as well go official, and track down both G1 Erector, and 2007 Movie Mudflap (who was meant to be Erector).





Again, though, this is less important than completing my Hubcaps, so I'm looking for deals.

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: