Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 18 Available on YouTube
The space between one bridge and another is that which the Autobots will fill with the time of season two’s conclusion, “The Crossroads.” Engage previous episodes, then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials Episode 6 Dark Birth Episode 7 Parley Episode 8 Starscreams Children Episode 9 Spotted Episode 10 Secret Science
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.