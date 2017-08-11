|
Revolutionaries #7 full preview
Multiversity Comics
has posted the full preview for IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries #7, due for release on August 16. This issue revolves around time-displaced war hero Sergeant Savage, as we flashback to not only when he was transported from the 1940s to the 1990s, but also witness his arrival in the modern era. The Revolutionaries are one step closer to figuring out the history of the mysterious Talisman–assuming they can survive Savage’s barrage of ’90s lingo. Check out the pages after the break!
