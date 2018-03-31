|
Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted In Taiwan
Thanks to 2005 Boards member prime roller, we can report that*Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 has been found at Taiwan retail. This is the most recent series of Tiny Turbo Changers figures and so far, it has been spotted only in Thailand
and Canada
. Now we finally have our third sighting over the world. Wave 3 blind-bags were now found at*Carrefour, Taiwan for 99 Taiwanese Dollars ($3.34 approximately). While the first 2 series contained The Last Knight characters, this wave consists of characters from other previous live-action movies. This wave contains:*Ratchet, Slug, Lockdown, Sentinel Prime, » Continue Reading.
