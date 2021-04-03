Via*X-Transbots Weibo
*we can share for you images of the gray prototype of the new X-Transbots MX-31 Paragon (Masterpiece Scale First Aid). This is another component of*X-Transbots Bastion / Defensor
*for the Masterpiece scale. Paragon is a great cartoon-accurate rendition of the Protectobot doctor in both robot and Ambulance mode. It’s good to notice that Paragon seems to split in 2 parts to form the combiner arm mode. One part becomes the arm skeleton where you attach the rest of the figure to form the arm. To add more playability, the skeleton part can also become a Cybertronian stretcher. We » Continue Reading.
