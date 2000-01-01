|
Transformers For Sale
Selling these transformers, price does not include shipping. Picture can be provided upon request. PM if interested or have any question. Thanks for checking.
Optimus Prime (from various line)
2001 RID Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus sets. Both are completed in box. $200
Energon OP (Powelinx one from TRU exclusive set) -$35
AOE OP (from vs classic TRU set) - $25
Universe ultimate battles deluxe OP -$10
RTS OP-$15
Prime OP-$20
WFC OP-$15
Cybertron 2004 Leader class OP (complete with earth planet key) - $100
YOTH OP (sealed) $150
YOTD OP (sealed) $100
Potato Head ($5 each)
Optimash Prime
Bumble Spud
Titan Return
Gnam (Sealed) - $17
Skullmaster with Grax - $10
TF Prime and Beast Hunters
BH Bulkhead - $8
Selling the all 4 WheelJack mode as a set for $65, NOT breaking
TFP Wheeljack, BH Wheeljack, Dark Energon Wheeljack and TFP Deadend
Transformers RID
Warrior Class Bisk - $25
Warrior Class Paralon - $25
TF CHUG & GDO
Generations DLX Goldfire (NO instruction) - $10
FOC Deluxe Air Raid (no instruction) - $10
FOC Voyager Blaster (MIB) - $20
FOC Voyager Soundblaster (MIB) - $20
HFTD Voyager Payload (JUNK - missing cab??) - $7
Universe 1.0 Basic Fireflight - $5
Univese 1.0 Deluxe Dinobot Triceradon (I think the one I have is this version) - $20
Universe 2.0 DLX Megatron (NO instruction) - $7* the green tank from the "The Ultimate Battle" 2 pack
Thrilling 30 Rhinox (complete in box) and Rattrap, selling as a set - $60
Movie
ROTF Basic Ejector - $10
DOTM DLX Thundercracker (MOSC) - $10
Transformers AOE Dinobots set, all complete, selling as a set - $60
Deluxe Dinobot Slash
Deluxe Dinobot Slug
Scorn
Snarl
Strafe
Voyage Slog
G1 TF
Topspin (Jumpstarter, loose without gun) - $5
Takara SCF PVC
Act 1 KO Megatron - $3
Act 1 KO Convoy with Axe - $3
Act 3 Raiden (with base) - $10
Act 5 Devastator (with base) - $10
Act 5 Omega Supeme (with base) - $10
Act 5 Overload (with base) - $8
Act 5 Overload (Silver) (with base) - $8
Or take all for $30
Titanium (include stand)
Megatron - $15
Beast Wars
Basic Stinkbomb (TM2) - $5
Takara C-19: Tonbot (MSIB) - $35
TF Energon
Basic Energon Strongarm - $5
Basic Offshot - $5
Basic Strongarm - $5
TF Cybertron (loose: complete with instruction and cyber key)
Basic Undermine - $5
DLX Armada Truck Optimus Prime - $13
McFarlane Sports Pick NHL Boxset
McFarlane Team Canada box set Yzerman Joseph Lemieux Pronger - $60
McFarlane Maple Leafs 3 packs - $55
Last edited by mcmus; Today at 05:27 PM.