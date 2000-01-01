mcmus Animated Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,810

Transformers For Sale Selling these transformers, price does not include shipping. Picture can be provided upon request. PM if interested or have any question. Thanks for checking.



Optimus Prime (from various line)

2001 RID Optimus Prime and Ultra Magnus sets. Both are completed in box. $200

Energon OP (Powelinx one from TRU exclusive set) -$35

AOE OP (from vs classic TRU set) - $25

Universe ultimate battles deluxe OP -$10

RTS OP-$15

Prime OP-$20

WFC OP-$15

Cybertron 2004 Leader class OP (complete with earth planet key) - $100

YOTH OP (sealed) $150

YOTD OP (sealed) $100





Potato Head ($5 each)

Optimash Prime

Bumble Spud



Titan Return

Gnam (Sealed) - $17

Skullmaster with Grax - $10



TF Prime and Beast Hunters

BH Bulkhead - $8

Selling the all 4 WheelJack mode as a set for $65, NOT breaking

TFP Wheeljack, BH Wheeljack, Dark Energon Wheeljack and TFP Deadend



Transformers RID

Warrior Class Bisk - $25

Warrior Class Paralon - $25





TF CHUG & GDO

Generations DLX Goldfire (NO instruction) - $10

FOC Deluxe Air Raid (no instruction) - $10

FOC Voyager Blaster (MIB) - $20

FOC Voyager Soundblaster (MIB) - $20

HFTD Voyager Payload (JUNK - missing cab??) - $7

Universe 1.0 Basic Fireflight - $5

Univese 1.0 Deluxe Dinobot Triceradon (I think the one I have is this version) - $20

Universe 2.0 DLX Megatron (NO instruction) - $7* the green tank from the "The Ultimate Battle" 2 pack

Thrilling 30 Rhinox (complete in box) and Rattrap, selling as a set - $60



Movie

ROTF Basic Ejector - $10

DOTM DLX Thundercracker (MOSC) - $10

Transformers AOE Dinobots set, all complete, selling as a set - $60

Deluxe Dinobot Slash

Deluxe Dinobot Slug

Scorn

Snarl

Strafe

Voyage Slog





G1 TF

Topspin (Jumpstarter, loose without gun) - $5





Takara SCF PVC

Act 1 KO Megatron - $3

Act 1 KO Convoy with Axe - $3

Act 3 Raiden (with base) - $10

Act 5 Devastator (with base) - $10

Act 5 Omega Supeme (with base) - $10

Act 5 Overload (with base) - $8

Act 5 Overload (Silver) (with base) - $8

Or take all for $30



Titanium (include stand)

Megatron - $15





Beast Wars

Basic Stinkbomb (TM2) - $5

Takara C-19: Tonbot (MSIB) - $35





TF Energon

Basic Energon Strongarm - $5

Basic Offshot - $5

Basic Strongarm - $5





TF Cybertron (loose: complete with instruction and cyber key)

Basic Undermine - $5

DLX Armada Truck Optimus Prime - $13



McFarlane Sports Pick NHL Boxset

McFarlane Team Canada box set Yzerman Joseph Lemieux Pronger - $60

McFarlane Maple Leafs 3 packs - $55

