Transformers Artist Josh Burcham to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon is happy to welcome back Transformers comic book artist*Josh Burcham*to TFcon Baltimore 2021. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of*Transformers: Beast Wars, as well as*More Than Meets The Eye,*Last Stand of the Wreckers, and dozens of other one-shots and mini-series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Burcham is presented by*The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
