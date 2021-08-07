|
Transformers Artist Josh Burcham to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is happy to welcome back Transformers comic book artist*Josh Burcham*to TFcon Baltimore 2021. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of*Transformers: Beast Wars, as well as*More Than Meets The Eye,*Last Stand of the Wreckers, and dozens of other one-shots and mini-series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Burcham is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
