Third party company SND is back after a long time with a new product:*SND-08 IDW Optimus Prime (Generations Scale). The images shared in SND Weibo account
*reveal a fully transformable Optimus Prime figure inspired by his IDW design (as seen in the “Dawn Of The Autobots” arc). In an unexpected move, SND is making this figure 18 cm tall in robot mode and 14 cm long in truck mode which makes him fit in the Generations scale (or CHUG if you prefer) as we can see from the images. It will feature more than 30 articulation points, 4 interchangeable hands, » Continue Reading.
.
