Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page SND-08 IDW Optimus Prime (Generations Scale) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,682
SND-08 IDW Optimus Prime (Generations Scale) Color Prototype


Third party company SND is back after a long time with a new product:*SND-08 IDW Optimus Prime (Generations Scale). The images shared in SND Weibo account*reveal a fully transformable Optimus Prime figure inspired by his IDW design (as seen in the “Dawn Of The Autobots” arc). In an unexpected move, SND is making this figure 18 cm tall in robot mode and 14 cm long in truck mode which makes him fit in the Generations scale (or CHUG if you prefer) as we can see from the images. It will feature more than 30 articulation points, 4 interchangeable hands, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post SND-08 IDW Optimus Prime (Generations Scale) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.