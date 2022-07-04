Writer James Roberts have revealed
, via his Twitter account
, the content
of the upcoming IDW’s*Transformers Best of The Rarities collection. Best of the Rarities includes some hard-to-find Transformers stories from the series? almost 40-year and some never-before-reprinted material from the U.S. and the UK. Read on for the full list (the last 2 items were confirmed by James Roberts on his Twitter): Deathbringer parts 1 & 2 (coloured), Marvel UK issues 235-6 Ghosts (1993 G2 Halloween special) The Wind of Change (a mini story from Marvel UK issue 183, depicting Dreadwind taking over from Grimlock as the » Continue Reading.
