Today, 06:35 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,150 Top 10 Most Special Transformers



https://youtu.be/H9STcW8b0pM In a week with family sickness courtesy of the big C, and tech issues, in light of a missed countdown question, I offer a personal list this week with the Transformers most special to me and why. Back to our usual voting this Wednesday! Today, 07:00 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,528 Re: Top 10 Most Special Transformers Lovely idea for a post. We all have special attachments to certain characters or toys based on our own stories.



I didn't get very many "new" Transformers or toys as a kid. TBH my dad made enough money, but it didn't go towards us lol. Lots of swap meet robots though! I got Scattershot from a swap meet. Even without weapons, dude had a bajillion guns. Loved him.



One of the few "new" toys for me was getting Ultra Magnus for christmas. It's one reason he's a favorite character.



Swindle was the only Combaticon I had for a long time so I will always have a soft spot for him. Same with Air Raid.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

