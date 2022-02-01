Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Top 10 Most Special Transformers
In a week with family sickness courtesy of the big C, and tech issues, in light of a missed countdown question, I offer a personal list this week with the Transformers most special to me and why. Back to our usual voting this Wednesday!

https://youtu.be/H9STcW8b0pM
RNSrobot
Re: Top 10 Most Special Transformers
Lovely idea for a post. We all have special attachments to certain characters or toys based on our own stories.

I didn't get very many "new" Transformers or toys as a kid. TBH my dad made enough money, but it didn't go towards us lol. Lots of swap meet robots though! I got Scattershot from a swap meet. Even without weapons, dude had a bajillion guns. Loved him.

One of the few "new" toys for me was getting Ultra Magnus for christmas. It's one reason he's a favorite character.

Swindle was the only Combaticon I had for a long time so I will always have a soft spot for him. Same with Air Raid.
