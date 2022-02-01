|
Re: Top 10 Most Special Transformers
Lovely idea for a post. We all have special attachments to certain characters or toys based on our own stories.
I didn't get very many "new" Transformers or toys as a kid. TBH my dad made enough money, but it didn't go towards us lol. Lots of swap meet robots though! I got Scattershot from a swap meet. Even without weapons, dude had a bajillion guns. Loved him.
One of the few "new" toys for me was getting Ultra Magnus for christmas. It's one reason he's a favorite character.
Swindle was the only Combaticon I had for a long time so I will always have a soft spot for him. Same with Air Raid.