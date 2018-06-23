Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe Spotted In Canada


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca*we’ve got word that*Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager &#38; Deluxe were finally Spotted At Canadian retail. Via Cybertron.ca forums*we can inform that Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager (Brawl and ROTF Megatron) and Deluxe (Jazz and Lockdown) were found at*Toys”R”Us in the Toronto area. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! Time to dash to your nearest Toys”R”Us in you area to try to grab these figures for your collections.

The post Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe Spotted In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



