Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe Spotted In Canada

Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca *we've got word that*Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager & Deluxe were finally Spotted At Canadian retail. Via Cybertron.ca forums *we can inform that Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager (Brawl and ROTF Megatron) and Deluxe (Jazz and Lockdown) were found at*Toys"R"Us in the Toronto area. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! Time to dash to your nearest Toys"R"Us in you area to try to grab these figures for your collections.