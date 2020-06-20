Third Party company X-Transbots, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of their new*MX-2 Andras (G1 Scourge) & MX-2 Swarm Team (G1 Sweeps). These are re-releases of X-Transbots take on Masterpiece scaled Sweeps, now in cartoon accurate special deco. Andras (Scourge), Curse, Bane and Wrath (Sweeps, sold as a 3-pack) retain their original G1-inspired parts and bonus, as well as all the interchangeable faces. To top it all, X-Transbots have listened to the fans and*improved the feet transformation
*of these molds. They are expected for release in August this year. A great chance to grab these figures for your » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots MX-2 Andras (G1 Scourge) & MX-2 Swarm Team (G1 Sweeps) Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca