Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
X-Transbots MX-2 Andras (G1 Scourge) & MX-2 Swarm Team (G1 Sweeps) Color Images


Third Party company X-Transbots, via their Weibo account, have revealed images of their new*MX-2 Andras (G1 Scourge) &#38; MX-2 Swarm Team (G1 Sweeps). These are re-releases of X-Transbots take on Masterpiece scaled Sweeps, now in cartoon accurate special deco. Andras (Scourge), Curse, Bane and Wrath (Sweeps, sold as a 3-pack) retain their original G1-inspired parts and bonus, as well as all the interchangeable faces. To top it all, X-Transbots have listened to the fans and*improved the feet transformation*of these molds. They are expected for release in August this year. A great chance to grab these figures for your

The post X-Transbots MX-2 Andras (G1 Scourge) & MX-2 Swarm Team (G1 Sweeps) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



