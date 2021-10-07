|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 First Look
Some new stock images
of the previously reported ReAction Santa Optimus Prime
*give us our first look at the upcoming*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5. An image of Santa Optimus Prime back of the packaging shows an image of this new wave which brings us four classic G1 characters: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure stands 3 3/4? tall, features five points of articulation, and comes packaged on a colorful retro style backing card.* We still have no concrete information on the release date of these figures, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click » Continue Reading.
