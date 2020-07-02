|
IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future, Issue #1 Murphy and Gigawatt Toy Photo Cover
PREVIEWSworld revealed two October solicitations coverage updates, with looks at variant covers for issue #1 of the Transformers x Back To The Future miniseries featuring artwork by Phil Murphy (B) and a photo of the elusive Gigawatt
(Retailer Incentive – B). Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this miniseries! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley?-everything’s looking up for him! That » Continue Reading.
The post IDW’s Transformers x Back To The Future, Issue #1 Murphy and Gigawatt Toy Photo Covers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca