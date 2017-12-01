Today, 09:30 AM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,300 Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai found at TRU in Hong Kong





Thanks to 2005 Boards VikingiGamer for reporting that the new*Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Has been found at TRU in Hong Kong. VikingiGamer shared a picture from his local Toy R us in Hong Kong with a “tower” of boxes of God Ginrai on display. Plenty of stock for this great release and it is being sold for 1129.90 HK Dollars which is around 150.00 US Dollars. But there’s more. 2005 Boards member Nevermore let us know that God Ginrai is algo available online in Toy R Us Hong Kong website for the same price. You can find it Thanks to 2005 Boards VikingiGamer for reporting that the new*Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Has been found at TRU in Hong Kong. VikingiGamer shared a picture from his local Toy R us in Hong Kong with a “tower” of boxes of God Ginrai on display. Plenty of stock for this great release and it is being sold for 1129.90 HK Dollars which is around 150.00 US Dollars. But there’s more. 2005 Boards member Nevermore let us know that God Ginrai is algo available online in Toy R Us Hong Kong website for the same price. You can find it

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

