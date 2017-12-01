Thanks to 2005 Boards VikingiGamer for reporting that the new*Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Has been found at TRU in Hong Kong. VikingiGamer shared a picture from his local Toy R us in Hong Kong with a “tower” of boxes of God Ginrai on display. Plenty of stock for this great release and it is being sold for 1129.90 HK Dollars which is around 150.00 US Dollars. But there’s more. 2005 Boards member Nevermore let us know that God Ginrai is algo available online in Toy R Us Hong Kong website for the same price. You can find it