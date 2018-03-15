|
IDW Transformers Lost Light #17 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover
Courtesy of Previews World
*we can share for you the*IDW Transformers Lost Light #17 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover. Cover B by artist Jack Lawrence
features Ultra Magnus covered by the light of an enormous Matrix. The Retailer Incentive Cover
*is a great white and black art with Rodimus surrounded by the legendary “Guiding Hand”. The five ancient Transformers created by Primus himself: Primus, Mortilus, Solomus, Epistemus and Adaptus. These characters were introduced in the “More Then Meets The Eye” Annual 2012, in a story told by Cyclonus. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #17 (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence » Continue Reading.
