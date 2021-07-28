|
Selling waspinators. All of them. Bw chug Takara funpub tfss botcon etc
....selling the swarm.
Prices in pics.
All items are loose complete except the following:
Buzz saw (1996), fox kids (1999), and 10th anniversary (2006) are each missing one missile each. 10th obviously does not include transmutate piece.
Takara TA-37 Waspinator is NOSC, but the bubble is coming off the blister a bit.
The thrust pic is for the lot.
The legends minicons + kreon + robot hero + starscream is the lot.
Everything is in good shape and complete otherwise. DM for more pics or questions.
As far as pricing goes, I'm open to reasonable offers and deals. I know eBay sold listings can still be a joke, so I am going below those. That said, I was floored by how much most of these figs are going for. Particularly lg-ex, telemocha, TFSS thrustinator, sealed shit, the botcon waruders set. Even plain ol' t30 is in demand.
So it is what it is. Every single version of a waspinator mold is here except a couple Japan vs packs, darksyde waspinator, and bwii Dirgegun.
Shipping is from Chilliwack BC.