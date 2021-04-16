Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 4 Revealed


Village Books Twitter*have uploaded the new cover for the Japanese release of*IDWs More Than Meets The Eye Volume 4. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the previous IDW Transformers continuity. This 160-page volume collects More Then Meets The Eye issues #77 to #22. Its scheduled for release on May 28th, 2021 via*Amazon.jp. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Hayato Sakamoto featuring the Lost Light crew with Rodimus on top!

The post Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 4 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
