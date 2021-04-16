|
Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 4 Revealed
Village Books Twitter
*have uploaded the new cover for the Japanese release of*IDWs More Than Meets The Eye Volume 4. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the previous IDW Transformers continuity. This 160-page volume collects More Then Meets The Eye issues #77 to #22. Its scheduled for release on May 28th, 2021 via*Amazon.jp
. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Hayato Sakamoto featuring the Lost Light crew with Rodimus on top!
