Massive Moving Sale Hey Fellow collectors,



I'm having a massive moving sale on most of my larger or more prized figures as well as some lower cost figures I all need gone prior to September 1st 2020. If anything strikes interest please contact me via DM. I can ship although extra shipping costs most likely will apply. Here's the list:



1. G1 Fortress Maximus- Some discoloring on legs and torso although incomplete but in good shape (missing spike headmaster for cerebros.) -$350

2. G1 Scorponok incomplete with Zarak headmaster (reissue) - $100

3. POTP Dinobots -$100 for the whole lot.

4. G1 KO Astrotrain slight bent card - $40

5. Open and play big cannon loose -$65

6. Walmart Devastator Reissue with original box and packaging $80

7. Assorted cyberverse figures all $10 each or $80 for the whole lot.

8. Last knight figures (Megs, Hound, Prime, AOE Galvatron Voyager class all $20 each or $80 for the lot.)

9. Studio Series sentinel prime MISB -$30

10. Studio Series Grimlock (dusty box but sealed) -$35.

11. TW Hegemon loose but in overall good shape -$70

12. KO G1 Oversized soundwave with laserbeak and ravage tapes --$35

13. Bumblebee movie ironhide $10



Feel free to make any reasonable offers. Pickup preferred although can ship at buyers expense. Thanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails













