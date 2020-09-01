|
Massive Moving Sale
Hey Fellow collectors,
I'm having a massive moving sale on most of my larger or more prized figures as well as some lower cost figures I all need gone prior to September 1st 2020. If anything strikes interest please contact me via DM. I can ship although extra shipping costs most likely will apply. Here's the list:
1. G1 Fortress Maximus- Some discoloring on legs and torso although incomplete but in good shape (missing spike headmaster for cerebros.) -$350
2. G1 Scorponok incomplete with Zarak headmaster (reissue) - $100
3. POTP Dinobots -$100 for the whole lot.
4. G1 KO Astrotrain slight bent card - $40
5. Open and play big cannon loose -$65
6. Walmart Devastator Reissue with original box and packaging $80
7. Assorted cyberverse figures all $10 each or $80 for the whole lot.
8. Last knight figures (Megs, Hound, Prime, AOE Galvatron Voyager class all $20 each or $80 for the lot.)
9. Studio Series sentinel prime MISB -$30
10. Studio Series Grimlock (dusty box but sealed) -$35.
11. TW Hegemon loose but in overall good shape -$70
12. KO G1 Oversized soundwave with laserbeak and ravage tapes --$35
13. Bumblebee movie ironhide $10
Feel free to make any reasonable offers. Pickup preferred although can ship at buyers expense. Thanks for looking!