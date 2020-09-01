Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Massive Moving Sale
Old Today, 10:57 PM   #1
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Ebay Auctions
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 218
Massive Moving Sale
Hey Fellow collectors,

I'm having a massive moving sale on most of my larger or more prized figures as well as some lower cost figures I all need gone prior to September 1st 2020. If anything strikes interest please contact me via DM. I can ship although extra shipping costs most likely will apply. Here's the list:

1. G1 Fortress Maximus- Some discoloring on legs and torso although incomplete but in good shape (missing spike headmaster for cerebros.) -$350
2. G1 Scorponok incomplete with Zarak headmaster (reissue) - $100
3. POTP Dinobots -$100 for the whole lot.
4. G1 KO Astrotrain slight bent card - $40
5. Open and play big cannon loose -$65
6. Walmart Devastator Reissue with original box and packaging $80
7. Assorted cyberverse figures all $10 each or $80 for the whole lot.
8. Last knight figures (Megs, Hound, Prime, AOE Galvatron Voyager class all $20 each or $80 for the lot.)
9. Studio Series sentinel prime MISB -$30
10. Studio Series Grimlock (dusty box but sealed) -$35.
11. TW Hegemon loose but in overall good shape -$70
12. KO G1 Oversized soundwave with laserbeak and ravage tapes --$35
13. Bumblebee movie ironhide $10

Feel free to make any reasonable offers. Pickup preferred although can ship at buyers expense. Thanks for looking!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0947.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 46897   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0549.jpg Views: 4 Size: 36.1 KB ID: 46898   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0550.jpg Views: 2 Size: 29.7 KB ID: 46899   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0551.jpg Views: 2 Size: 32.6 KB ID: 46900   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0951.jpg Views: 3 Size: 50.1 KB ID: 46901  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0950.jpg Views: 2 Size: 78.2 KB ID: 46902   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0953.jpg Views: 2 Size: 55.8 KB ID: 46903   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0946.jpg Views: 1 Size: 72.3 KB ID: 46904   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0949.jpg Views: 1 Size: 76.1 KB ID: 46905   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0944.jpg Views: 2 Size: 47.0 KB ID: 46906  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0954.jpg Views: 0 Size: 52.3 KB ID: 46907   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0955.jpg Views: 1 Size: 48.9 KB ID: 46908   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0956.jpg Views: 1 Size: 50.2 KB ID: 46909   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0957.jpg Views: 1 Size: 86.0 KB ID: 46910   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0958.jpg Views: 3 Size: 38.9 KB ID: 46911  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0948.jpg Views: 1 Size: 44.6 KB ID: 46912  
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

