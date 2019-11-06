Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Neofotistou Retailer Incentive Cover Preview


IDW reveals more Galaxies issue #4 intel, by sharing the retailer incentive cover pixel artwork of Christina Antoinette Neofotistou. Previews World credits: (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli Remember to put this issue on your December 18th pull list, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Neofotistou Retailer Incentive Cover Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
